Minnesota post office closed to due to health concerns
BOWLUS, Minn. (AP) - A post office in central Minnesota has been shut down due to health and safety concerns from water damage and possible bacterial growth.
Spokeswoman Kristy Anderson says the building in Bowlus shows damage to the walls, ceiling, building materials and floor coverings. She says a firm will complete an evaluation and suggest needed repairs.
The post office will be closed until repairs are completed. Delivery and retail services have been relocated to the post office in Royalton.
