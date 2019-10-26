Mayo Clinic Health System to discontinue services at Waukon location

WAUKON, Iowa (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced that it will discontinue services at its Waukon, Iowa location.

Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Region Vice Chair, Eric Erikson, says the clinic has been actively trying to recruit physicians to the Waukon location for many years, but it has become increasingly difficult in rural locations.

Staff members were informed about the decision, but are not guaranteed another position elsewhere.

Patients are being asked to choose a different location for services such as the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, or the Mayo Clinics in Caledonia and Prairie Du Chien.

Mayo is also working with Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon to explore potential future care options.

The Waukon location officially closes on December 14.

