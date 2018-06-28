Local Alzheimer's Association teams up with Festival Foods to promote healthy brain foods
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Quality food is important to your health including your brain health.
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month.
The Alzheimer's Association is raising awareness about healthy foods for a healthy brain.
They've teamed up with Festival Foods this month to help teach people specific ways to shop and cook to help keep your brain in tip-top shape.
Festival's assistant store director says the Mediterranean diet has been proven to help with cognitive function and alertness."
"The Mediterranean diet, is a diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, cereals, fish, unsaturated fats but is also low in dairy and meat," said Nick Dziedzic.
If you'd like to get involved with the Alzheimer's Association, you can register here for the La Crosse Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 15 at Myric Park.
