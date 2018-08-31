La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug overdoses are the number one cause of accidental deaths in the U.S., claiming more than 100 lives each day.
As a part of International Overdose Awareness Day, La Crosse County's Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force is encouraging people to talk about overdoses. The Task Force is hoping to reduce the negative stigma around drug addiction through the campaign with the slogan "Overdose Doesn't Discriminate."
"The people who are overdosing are poeple. They have families and loved ones. So stigmatizing them is not going to solve any problems. It's just going to keep escalating that problem,” said La Crosse County Health Education Intern Kelsey Skala.
The Task Force says each person can help on an individual level as well by learning the signs and symptoms of an overdose.
Symptoms of depressant overdose (opioids, heroin):
- Face is clammy and has lost color
- Lips are blue
- Body is limp
- Fingertips are blue
- Sleep is deep and cannot be woken
- Breathing is slow or has stopped
- Heartbeat is slow or has stopped
Symptoms of stimulant overdose (meth & other amphetamines):
- Chest pain
- Disorientation/confusion
- Severe headache
- Seizures
- High temperature
- Difficulty breathing
- Agitation and paranoia
- Hallucinations
- Unconsciousness
