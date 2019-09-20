La Crosse County Prevention Network launches 'Be The One' campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Studies show that 1 in 5 high school age students drank alcohol in the past 30 days, and if that student started using alcohol before the age of 15, they are 4 times more likely to become alcoholics.

The La Crosse County Prevention Network launched a new campaign on Thursday that aims to prevent underage drinking.

'Be The One' is a PSA featuring local youth, bright yellow yard signs, and presentations designed to build skills and confidence in starting conversations about alcohol with young people.

Health Educator for the La Crosse County Health Department, Judi Zabel, says 'Be The One' is a call to action for the entire community not just parents.

"Whether you're a medical provider, a teacher, a coach, a church mentor or a neighbor, we all need to be invested in our youth and as a community be able to help our youth have the best future possible," said Zabel.

La Crosse County Prevention Network provides expert advice on how to start conversations and when is it developmentally appropriate to begin those conversations about alcohol.

