Keeping your pets safe as hot temperatures reach dangerous levels

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WKBT) - Pets could be at risk as hot and humid temperatures are in the forecast.

Hundreds of pets die each year in the U-S after being left in hot cars. The interior of a car could reach 104 degrees after 20 minutes when the outside air temperature is just 75 degrees, and cracking windows does not help to keep the temperatures at safe levels.

Coulee Region Humane Society staff say that just because it doesn't feel warm, doesn't mean your pet feels cool.

"We would recommend never keeping your pet in your car, even with the windows cracked, it can still get really, really, hot and uncomfortable and even fatal to our pets," says Coulee Region Humane Society Marketing and Events Coordinator, Taylor Bates.

If you see a pet trapped in a car during a hot day, you can reach animal control at the number on your screen to have a humane officer to check on the animal's well-being.

The dangers of heat can be just as dangerous for pets outside of a car.

Not only high temperatures can be dangerous for animals, but also the humidity. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves, and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels very quickly.

You should limit the exercise for your pet on hot days, provide ample shade and water, and keep your pet cool with air conditioning.

Bates says, "If you see any signs of lethargy, or excessive panting, that s a sign that your dog is too hot, it needs to come inside. They can't sweat like us humans as well and regulate their body temperature as well."

If you're worried your dog may have heat stroke, you can take your dog's temperature, which should never be over 104 degrees.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.