Indiana fetal remains law could boost costs for abortions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Planned Parenthood officials expect greater expenses for abortions in Indiana following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a state law requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains.
Abortion opponents cheer the court's decision as "recognizing the dignity of unborn children" even as the justices sidestepped other provisions of the Indiana law that could've blocked some women from undergoing abortions because of fetal gender, race or disability.
Planned Parenthood's Indiana CEO says the cost increase could amount to hundreds of dollars unless it finds a funeral home or cremation service willing to charge less. Chris Charbonneau says she expects other conservative state legislatures will rush to adopt what she calls "more onerous and ridiculous arrangement requirements."
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Statewide program helps bring precision cancer care to La Crosse region
- Students from La Crosse Design Institute create space for elementary school student
- Big Al's Pizza one of several downtown La Crosse locations seeing new life
- Increasing number of students utilizing Western Technical College's food pantry
- Walk recognizes mental health disorders in La Crosse
- Tomah claims regional title thanks to big second inning
- Donation helps band shell fundraising effort come closer to goal.
- Foxconn awards contracts to 'Wisconsin-based' companies
- Last week to sign-up for the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival
- La Crosse Loggers ready for 2019 season