Healthcare workers have tips to stay safe during summer activities
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riding bikes, driving ATVs and even mowing your lawn can cause injuries if you're not careful.
Megan Anderson, an injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said to always wear a helmet on your bike and follow the rules of the road, including using hand signals.
When driving ATVs, Anderson said you should wear a helmet, goggles, boots and clothing that covers exposed skin.
Anderson said to remember that ATVs are meant to be driven off road.
"I think a lot of times people don't always remember that or think about that: The risks with ATVs do increase when you're riding them on paved surfaces," said Anderson.
Also, when mowing your law on a hill Anderson said to go side-to-side with a push mower and go up-and-down with a riding mower. She said that if you don't, push mowers can fall on you and riding mowers can roll over, both of which can cause serious injury.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- May highlights speech therapy
- Memorial Day weekend kicks off tourism season with wine tastings
- Local dietician recommends a variety of foods for grad parties
- Local health officials recommend hygiene during grilling season
- 14-year-old girl dies after canoeing accident at Rock County park according to DOT
Latest News
- 14-year-old girl dies after canoeing accident at Rock County park according to DOT
- Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85
- Prairie du Chien emergency sirens silent as storm approached
- Healthcare workers have tips to stay safe during summer activities
- Healthcare workers have food safety tips for grilling season
- Gundersen Health System's speech therapy department is growing
- Horse and Pony Pull is show of strength for Village of Ontario
- High river may keep boats off water for Memorial Day Weekend
- POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side
- Having a variety of foods at a graduation party can benefit your guests' health