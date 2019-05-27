Healthcare workers have tips to stay safe during summer activities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riding bikes, driving ATVs and even mowing your lawn can cause injuries if you're not careful.

Megan Anderson, an injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said to always wear a helmet on your bike and follow the rules of the road, including using hand signals.

When driving ATVs, Anderson said you should wear a helmet, goggles, boots and clothing that covers exposed skin.

Anderson said to remember that ATVs are meant to be driven off road.

"I think a lot of times people don't always remember that or think about that: The risks with ATVs do increase when you're riding them on paved surfaces," said Anderson.

Also, when mowing your law on a hill Anderson said to go side-to-side with a push mower and go up-and-down with a riding mower. She said that if you don't, push mowers can fall on you and riding mowers can roll over, both of which can cause serious injury.

