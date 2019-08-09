Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says doctors in Wisconsin have confirmed new cases of lung disease tied to vaping.
Health officials have confirmed a total of 12 cases and are investigating 13 other cases. The new cases include those who vaped marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates.
Patients with confirmed cases range in age from teens to 30 years old and are from Dodge, Door, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Winnebago counties. Officials say the severity of the disease has varied among patients, with some needing assistance to breathe.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
- DNR discovers frac sand spill from anonymous complaint, not the facility
- Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain
- Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia
- Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows
- First cruise ship to dock this summer arrives in La Crosse