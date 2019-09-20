Health disparities study shows health gaps in Wisconsin

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A report released on Thursday by the Wisconsin Collaborative for Health Quality (WCHQ) shows a wide range of health gaps throughout Wisconsin.

The WCHQ report shows health disparities categorized by race and ethnicity, and geographic location.

All the groups included in the report, except Asian, which had the best rate, were not at the recommended weight.

Blacks and American Indians experience the most substantial disparities for childhood vaccinations and tobacco use.

Latinos were substantially lower than other groups in controlling their blood sugar

And Whites had the lowest rate of HPV vaccinations.

Health officials at Gundersen say reports like these help accelerate health equity for everyone.

"When there are outbreaks, they occur because there are under vaccinated populations. So, if we have --for example-- a really rural population that's not receiving their childhood vaccinations on time, they're at risk for these diseases coming back and that can spread to everybody," said Dr. Raj Niak, a Pediatrician for Gundersen Health System.

"It can affect us all, and it's really important to reduce these disparities in healthcare."

25 different health systems and medical clinics across Wisconsin provided their medical records for the study.

