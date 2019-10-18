Experiential summit teaches community members about Dementia
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Alzheimer's and dementia affects millions of Americans 65 years or older, and will continue to go up as the population of people age 65 and older grows.
On Friday the La Crosse Aging and Disability Resource Center and Extension La Crosse County hosted an experiential summit to learn about dementia and how it impacts people, families, agencies and businesses, and our community.
The summit included a dementia simulation.
Participants we're given gloves, reduced vision goggles, and noise distraction headphones, and then they we're given different tasks to complete, with vague directions.
One woman, who is a caregiver for her spouse with dementia, says the simulation taught her more than what it's like to have dementia.
"It opened my eyes, to be more patient, to be more compassionate, like when he's not finding his words, to say, instead of taking a sigh and saying, 'okay', say, 'is this what you're trying to say?' Encourage him, make him have dignity, make feel wanted and loved," Sharon Zimmer said.
La Crosse is working to become a dementia friendly community by collaborating with local agencies, caregiver facilities, and businesses to create better methods and systems to recognize, diagnose, and care for people with Alzheimer's and dementia.
