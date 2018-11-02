Enrollment open for Minnesota's health insurance marketplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Enrollment is open for Minnesota's health insurance marketplace.
Beginning Thursday, Minnesotans can log onto the MNsure website and enroll for coverage. The enrollment deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1 is Dec. 15. Overall open enrollment ends Jan. 13.
At MNsure.org, Minnesotans can compare plans from a number of companies and estimate out-of-pocket costs. And, current enrollees can check to see if their 2018 plan will be available in 2019.
The state says more than 535,000 Minnesotans have accessed coverage through MNsure during the 2018 plan year.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Home break-ins near UW-L on rise
- News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018
- Wisconsin Governor, Senate candidates push for votes 4 days before election
- La Crosse Warming Center opens for the season, always in need of volunteers
- Coulee Region organizations, businesses celebrate global connections
- Toys for Tots drive underway in La Crosse area
- Final preparation underway for Saturday's iFeed event in La Crosse
- MTU offers free bus rides on election day in La Crosse
- Governor Walker issues executive order for election cyber security assistance
- Board of Education hosts annual Academic Achievement Awards in La Crosse