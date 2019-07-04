Employees evacuate after a chemical release at a local business

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded on Wednesday night to reports of an unidentified chemical release at a business.

The call came in shortly after 6 pm at Great Lakes Cheese in the La Crosse Industrial Park on the North side. When crews got there, employees were evacuating the building.

Fire investigators say a chemical release happened after two incompatible chemicals were mixed.

One employee was originally missing but was later found inside the building with no injuries. Two people said they felt symptoms from the chemical release, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Hazmat teams searched the building and found no active chemicals.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

