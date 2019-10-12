Challenges of the Home Care Industry

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - More than 39,000 home care workers provide caregiving services to older adults and people with disabilities in Wisconsin each day, that's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the need for these workers continues to grow.

Just in La Crosse County, using numbers from 2015, about 18,000 people are already 65 years of age or older, which is 15% of the total population.

On Friday, Wisconsin State Senator Jennifer Shilling met with a home care business that has its headquarters in Holmen, demonstrating some challenges they face.

"So it certainly is important as we look at wages and workforce shortages, the importance of continuity of workers in this field. I was pleased there was bi-partisan support to recognize the additional need for wages, for caregivers here in this field," said Shilling.

In Wisconsin the vast majority of home care workers are women, making an average income of less than $15,000 per year. These numbers are from 2010 to 2014.

