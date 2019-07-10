American Red Cross reaches critical blood shortage

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) - The American Red Cross is currently facing a critical shortage in all blood types.

The Red Cross likes to have a 5-day shelf supply of blood products, but the busy summer schedule has led to a shortfall.

It's estimated that only about 3 out of every 100 eligible donors actually donate blood. Possibly because many don't realize how quick and simple the process really is.

Right now all blood types are needed, but specifically O Positive and O Negative are needed the most.

Jessica Brabant with the American Red Cross Association says, "It's summer-time. Kids are in sports, families are traveling, they're vacationing, they're enjoying the beautiful weather, and when those things happen, and our high schools aren't in session, shortages occur."

For a full schedule of Blood Drives and donation opportunities visit www.redcross.org or click here.

To donate blood, you must be at least 16 years old and weigh 110 lbs, and be in good health.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.