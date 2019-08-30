Alliance to HEAL discusses Narcan at monthly meeting

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control finds that the number of Narcan prescriptions has more than doubled in the US.

There were 556,000 prescriptions for Narcan in 2018, up from 270,000 in 2017.

Across the US, rural counties were nearly 3 times more likely to be a low-dispensing county compared to more populated counties. One Narcan prescription is dispensed for every 70 high-dose opioid prescriptions, which is a risk factor for overdose.

These statistics were discussed at an Alliance to Heal meeting Thursday afternoon in Onalaska, where health care professionals in our area were discussing ways to effectively use Narcan in our community.

Dr. Chris Eberlein with Gundersen Health Clinic says, "Overdoses happen to people all the time in our community, unfortunately, and we need to be aware of it and be ready for it. You can get Narcan for free from the Age Resource Center, and if you are prescribed an opiate talk to your doctor about getting Narcan co-prescribed for you."

CDC recommends that healthcare providers consider offering naloxone to all patients at risk for overdose. Some risk factors make patients particularly vulnerable to prescription opioid overdose, including taking high-dose prescription opioids, using benzodiazepines concurrently with opioids, having a history of substance use disorder, misusing prescription opioids, or using illicit drugs.

