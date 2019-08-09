'No Small Matter' documentary coming to our region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Great Rivers United Way is bringing awareness to the community about the national childcare shortage through a documentary screening.

According to The Parenting Place in La Crosse, the number of adults caring for children has decreased by 75% since 1998. To help address the issue locally, Great Rivers United Way and the sparks! Collaborative are bringing a documentary about the crisis in childcare to our region.

The nationally-acclaimed documentary 'No Small Matter' will be shown free of charge during select dates in August and September.

Following each screening, a panel of community stakeholders will discuss how the childcare shortage effects our community, and ways we can improve childcare locally.

Community Engagement Coordinator with Great Rivers United Way, Julie Nelson says, "It's a 70-minute film, it's been produced in Wisconsin, and it's the first of its kind to really explore this relationship between the importance of early brain development in kids, and the lack of available childcare."

The following is a schedule of dates, locations, and times of each screening:

Tuesday, August 20 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. La Crosse Rivoli Theatre, 117 4th St. N.

Wednesday, August 28 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Onalaska International Performing Arts Campus (Misty's Dance Unlimited), 923 12th Ave. S. #103

Tuesday, September 10 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 125 S. Wacuta Ave.

Each screening is free.

With plenty of room left in the audience you can reserve your ticket here.

