Health officials say “Telehealth” has promise of closing the health care gap in Wisconsin

Secretary of the Dept. of HHS visits La Crosse

While rural areas have a higher rate of heart disease and cancer, there are also fewer health care providers to treat them.

In an attempt to close that gap and adapt to new technology, health officials in our area got a demonstration on how the latest telemedicine programs can help.

The United States Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Eric Hargan, met with leaders at Gundersen Health System to demonstrate a new Telehealth program.

Health officials say Telehealth has the promise of delivering cutting edge technology and health care to people who live in remote areas. Everything from prevention and screenings to end of life care.

Instead of saying “the doctor will now see you”, telemedicine says “the patient will now see you”.

“You have 57 million Americans who live in rural areas, about 1 out of every six American lives in rural America. We have to find a way to serve them better from a healthcare point of view,” said Secretary Hargan.

Telehealth uses many forms of technology through live video, mobile health tracking, remote patient monitoring, and easy electronic transmission of medical information.

