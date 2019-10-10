Hazel A. (Holtet) Riehl

Hazel A. Riehl, 96, formerly of Preston, MN went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She had been living at the Harmony Care Center since March 30, 2015.

Hazel Alvera Holtet was born to Ben and Caroline (Valde) Holtet on April 26, 1923. She had two brothers, Clifford and Floyd, and two sisters Violet and Gloria. Hazel graduated from Lanesboro High School. She married Merlin Riehl on February 3, 1951 in Chatfield, MN. Hazel worked at all of the grocery stores in Preston and worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau for 35 years.

Hazel is survived by her daughter Marlene Torgerud of Lanesboro, MN, and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Merlin on May 29, 2002, an infant daughter Susan Marie, son-in-law Hilton Torgerud, siblings and their spouses Clifford Holtet, Floyd (Peggy) Holtet, Violet (Elmer) Nelson, and Gloria (Maurice) Rain.

Memorial services for Hazel will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Preston United Methodist Church with Pastor David Stoeger officiating. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM Friday morning at the church.

