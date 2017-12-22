Guarding against frozen pipes in your home

The cold temperatures expected in the next week could cause some problems for your home.

When it gets very cold for extended periods of time, water pipes can be in danger of freezing.

Four years ago, an extended period of extreme cold caused some city pipes to freeze.

Officials say pipes in your home could also freeze over if the heating in your basement isn’t up to par.

They say the best way to make sure your pipes don’t freeze is to check them ahead of time.

“If someone said well my basement is freezing because I’ve got a broken window, can I run water? Well you can do that, you’ll pay for the water. But it really is not a good solution for these common sense things like insulation and heat and things like that,” said city of La Crosse Utilities Manager Mark Johnson.

If your pipes do freeze, you can try to use a hair dryer or portable heater to thaw them out, but as a reminder you should never try to thaw them with an open flame.

