Grant to boost vaccination efforts in La Crosse

Greg White by Greg White

Efforts to get more kids vaccinated will get a boost in our area.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter Quality Network awarded Gundersen Health System with a $120,000 grant.

During the next year, Gundersen will test strategies to improve the number of kids getting their vaccines.

The focus is on areas that have lower vaccination rates.

“Applying and getting this grant allows us to do things in the next year that might take us five or seven or ten years to accomplish otherwise,” said Dr. Rajiv Naik, Pediatrics Section Head with Gundersen Health System.

Successful immunization strategies at Gundersen will be shared with health care providers throughout Wisconsin.

