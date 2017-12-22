Gov. Walker guest speaker at La Crosse Area Development Corporation meeting

Site staff by Site staff

Area business leaders met Thursday morning looking back at some of La Crosse’s accomplishments this year while planning for the future.

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation or LADCO held its 46th annual meeting.

LADCO leaders focused on the more than $100-million in La Crosse area projects.

The meeting on our area’s economy also featured Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker as a guest speaker.

Walker said one of the biggest issues right now is Wisconsin’s near-record low unemployment rate, creating a demand for more workers.

“It’s why one of the critical elements is involving our tourism department, because they’ve done such a good job of drawing people in. We want to help generate that same kind of enthusiasm and excitement about working, not just visiting, in the state of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Walker.

The annual LADCO meeting also recognized some of the most impactful local citizens from the last year with the President’s Award and the Distinguished Service Award.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments