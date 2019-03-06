Gov. Evers proposed budget could help La Crosse County’s $121 million in road needs

La Crosse County faces $121 million in road and bridge repairs. Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal would generate more revenue to help with those needs but it might cost drivers a little more at the pump.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road for about a dozen years now,” said Craig Thompson, secretary with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “In the midwest, our state highways rank the worst by a pretty significant margin.”

Thompson said tolls have been discussed as potential avenue for revenue.

“That’s more of a long-term solution,” Thompson said. “That’s not something we can do right now and we’ve got a right now problem.”

Governor Tony Evers’ proposed 8-cent gas tax increase and increases on other title fees would raise more than $600 million in revenue.

“These are things that can happen quickly with the legislature taking action,” La Crosse County highway commisioner Ron Chamberlain.

Chamberlain said the county’s $121 million in road needs won’t go away.

“If we don’t fund it, it will continue to deteriorate and our system will be in worse shape,” Chamberlain said.

Evers’ proposal would also get rid of the minimum markup on gas that could end up saving drivers money.

“That should offset a lot of what we are looking at doing by raising the gas tax,” Craig said.

Thompson said the proposed gas tax increase is less compared to what some other states are doing.

“Minnesota is proposing to increase their gas tax my 20 cents,” Graig said. “Michigan is proposing to increase theirs my 45 cents.”

Highway officials say it’s a bandage until a long term solution is in place.

If the gas tax passes the legislature it would index or grow each year with the cost of living. That is something the state did from 1980 to 2006.

Wisconsin DOT officials say some of the money generated from the gas tax would go toward local cities and municipalities to help fix roads.

