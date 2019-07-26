Girl rescued after head gets stuck in water tower ladder

Site staff by Site staff

City workers and firefighters have rescued a 7-year-old girl whose head became stuck between two rungs of a water tower ladder in northern Iowa.

Officials say the girl is autistic and was reported missing a little before 10 a.m. Thursday from her home in Estherville. She soon was spotted on the tower near her home, clinging to the ladder near its top.

Firefighters deployed a ladder with a basket attached, and a city electrical department staffer helped cut her free.

She was taken to the ground and checked by medics before being turned over to her parents. Her name hasn’t been released.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments