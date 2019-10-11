George A Plummer

George A. Plummer age 87 of Durand, passed away peaceful surrounded by family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Durand.

George was born March 26, 1932 at home in rural Arkansaw, Wisconsin. He was the oldest son of George and Winifred Plummer. George graduated from Arkansaw High school in 1950. After graduation, George joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served our country during the Korean War, stationed in Japan and later Nebraska. Post service he accepted a position with the Pepin County Sheriff Office in 1956. George met his soon to be bride, Betty at the Pepin County Court House; they were married in September of 1958. The Plummer’s were blessed with four children: Sam of Durand, WI, Tom (Sally) of rural Menomonie, WI, Tim (Paula) of West Concord, MN and Sarah (Greg) Spindler of Shakopee, MN. George had fun spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George enjoyed time with his family, the outdoors, gardening and traveling. Throughout his life he was deeply committed to his community. He played an integral role in establishing the Durand Ambulance Service and was a founding member of the Durand Lions Club. Lion Plummer served many roles at both the local and district levels. He was extremely proud of the great work the Lion’s have done and continue to do today. George is known for his daily walks with his beloved English Springer Spaniel, Sophie. Commonly he could be found enjoying a bench along Main Street or the Chippewa River. He was an avid Durand Panther fan attending most home football and basketball games.

George retired in 1987 from the Pepin County Sheriff’s office. As an active retiree he served on the Wisconsin State Highway Safety Commission and as a Bailiff for both Pepin and Buffalo County Courts.

George is survived by his wife Betty and three siblings, Robert of Ellsworth, WI, Yvonne (Tootie) of Buena Park, CA and Beverly of Bloomington, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia.

Visitation will begin at 10:30am Wednesday October 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Church in Durand. Funeral services will follow at 11:30, burial will be in the parish cemetery with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Beko officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Advent Health in Durand for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donation to be made in Lion Plummer’s honor with the Durand Lion Club.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

