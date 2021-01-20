Free ‘sled library’ provides recreational opportunity in La Crosse

Library available in La Crosse's Myrick Park

Greg White by Greg White

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A free ‘sled library’ is now available in Myrick Park.

As the name suggests, the sleds are free for kids to use and return while sledding in the park.

The library is just a way to make sure that all kids can enjoy playing outdoors in the winter.

“Nature’s not canceled. We can still go outside in the winter. We need more reasons than ever to find a way to love being outside,” said Hike It Baby branch ambassador Laura Miller.

The library and sleds inside were donated on behalf of our La Crosse branch of ‘Hike it Baby’, a nonprofit focused on outdoor recreation for young kids.

