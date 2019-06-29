Financial management Soldiers, Airmen participate in training at Fort McCoy

Active, Reserve and National Guard financial management Soldiers and Airmen deployed scenario operations at Fort McCoy on June 26, 2019.

During the training, the service members were faced with performing their financial management responsibilities while also dealing with the stresses inherent to serving in a combat environment, such as being attacked, engaging an enemy force, assessing injuries and calling for medical evacuation.

Approximately 680 active duty, reserve and National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Department of Defense civilian employees from 45 different organizations worldwide are taking part in Diamond Saber 2019, the Army’s only large-scale financial management exercise.

“Many of these units will soon be deploying in theaters around the globe, and this training puts them in the types of situations we expect they may encounter,” said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. David Park, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) finance officer and Diamond Saber exercise director. “Not only is this a solid training event, it’s also a diagnostic tool commanders can use to assess strengths and weaknesses of their units and then specifically tailor their training over the next year to combat any deficiencies as they prepare to deploy.”

“This training is important because it gives us a chance to practice the way we deploy and fight,” said U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Bradley Augustine, 368th Financial Management Support Unit information technology specialist, who was working with FM Soldiers on setting up a very small aperture terminal satellite communications system. “We take care of the Soldier’s pay so they can stay focused on their mission and come home safe.”

