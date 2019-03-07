Farm Rescue accepting spring crop-planting aid applications

The Plains farm aid nonprofit Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance.

Farm Rescue provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.

It was launched in North Dakota in 2006 and has since expanded to South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska. Its services include crop planting and harvesting, haying, and livestock feeding.

It has helped nearly 600 farm families through the years.

