Evening T-Storms, Muggy

We are watching a warm front to our southwest. This front has produced a line of t-storms that will cross the area early this evening. The overall severe threat this evening is low, but there could be a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail. Any stronger storms could also produce brief heavy rainfall. Once the storms exit, look for a mostly cloudy and muggy night as lows only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cool front will track into the area tomorrow. There is a small chance this front could produce a few morning t-storms, especially in eastern sections of the area. After that, look for some sunshine for the afternoon, however, I can’t rule out a few stray afternoon and evening showers or t-showers. We’ll see highs in the middle 80s..

Looking Ahead… Thursday will be a very nice summer day with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Warmer Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Warmer and more humid returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday, then just isolated t-showers possible Sunday.

It will turn hot and humid to start next week with highs likely reaching the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday in many spots, especially warmer valley locations. Heat indices could climb into the 95-100F range.

We still look warm and humid Wednesday with isolated showers and t-storms possible. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

