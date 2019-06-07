Summertime in La Crosse means Moon Tunes on Thursdays
Bill Miller and Friends kick off Moon Tunes
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Riverside park was filled with families and friends for the kick-off night of Moon Tunes on Thursday.
Moon Tunes of La Crosse is a Valley Rotary Project bringing free concerts to Riverside park every Thursday during the summer. Thursday's performance was Bill Miller and Friends.
Valley Rotary Member, Terry Bauer, says "People just don't take time out to sit down and relax and get off their tv, get off their phones, and come out and enjoy the park. So, it's really kind of embraced everybody to get down to the park and enjoy a free concert... it's summer in Wisconsin!"
Here is the full schedule of Moon Tunes for the summer, all concerts take place at Riverside Park in La Crosse from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm:
June 6 - Bill Miller and Friends
June 13 - Jackson Browne Tribute & Allman Brothers Tribute
June 20 - La Crosse Jazz Band and TUGG
July 11 - The Executives and Molly Maguires
July 18 - Buddy Holly Tribute and British Invasion Tribute
July 25 - Slow No Wake
August 1 - Outlaw Music Tribute
August 8 - Irish Fest Tribute with Pigtown Fling and Mr. Blink's Van Morrison Tribute
August 15 - The Remainders
August 22 - The Shufflin' Duprees, Howard Luetke, and Magic Deb
August 29 - Old Soul Society & Mayer Brother's Band
September 5 - The Hootenanny, String Ties, Yellow Bellied Sapsuckers, & Them Coulee Boys
Saturday, September 7, 50th Anniversary Woodstock Tribute
If there is unfavorable weather, a change or a canceled performance, Moon Tunes will post that on their Facebook page. Visit their Facebook page here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.