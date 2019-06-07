Summertime in La Crosse means Moon Tunes on Thursdays

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Riverside park was filled with families and friends for the kick-off night of Moon Tunes on Thursday.

Moon Tunes of La Crosse is a Valley Rotary Project bringing free concerts to Riverside park every Thursday during the summer. Thursday's performance was Bill Miller and Friends.

Valley Rotary Member, Terry Bauer, says "People just don't take time out to sit down and relax and get off their tv, get off their phones, and come out and enjoy the park. So, it's really kind of embraced everybody to get down to the park and enjoy a free concert... it's summer in Wisconsin!"

Here is the full schedule of Moon Tunes for the summer, all concerts take place at Riverside Park in La Crosse from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm:

June 6 - Bill Miller and Friends

June 13 - Jackson Browne Tribute & Allman Brothers Tribute

June 20 - La Crosse Jazz Band and TUGG

July 11 - The Executives and Molly Maguires

July 18 - Buddy Holly Tribute and British Invasion Tribute

July 25 - Slow No Wake

August 1 - Outlaw Music Tribute

August 8 - Irish Fest Tribute with Pigtown Fling and Mr. Blink's Van Morrison Tribute

August 15 - The Remainders

August 22 - The Shufflin' Duprees, Howard Luetke, and Magic Deb

August 29 - Old Soul Society & Mayer Brother's Band

September 5 - The Hootenanny, String Ties, Yellow Bellied Sapsuckers, & Them Coulee Boys

Saturday, September 7, 50th Anniversary Woodstock Tribute

If there is unfavorable weather, a change or a canceled performance, Moon Tunes will post that on their Facebook page. Visit their Facebook page here.



