Rising Stars talent search comes to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Overture Center for the Arts in Madison announced on Friday that the 2019 Rising Stars talent search, completely free for participants, will expand in Wisconsin through partnerships with The Grand Oshkosh, The Grand Theater in Wausau, and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse.

This will mark the first time that local auditions for the Rising Stars program will be held in La Crosse. "This is an exciting opportunity for Viterbo University to offer auditions in our region and highlight the talent of local artists," said Michael Ranscht, director of the Fine Arts Center. "We have a wealth of talent and creativity in the Coulee Region, and this is a great way for us to share that with the rest of the state."

"We're excited to announce this year's Overture's Rising Stars program is expanding statewide with partners in Oshkosh, Wausau, and La Crosse," commented Overture's President and CEO, Sandra Gajic. "Our goal is to discover, develop, and celebrate the wealth of diverse talent in Wisconsin and provide more performance opportunities for local artists. Through the audition, callback, workshop, and final performance in our state-of-the-art Overture Hall, artists from all disciplines will have the opportunity to grow and share their art with others."



Participants of all skill levels and talents (ages 6+) will have the opportunity to develop their talent with guidance from industry pros. There will be three age categories with $750 cash prizes, and one grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 prize, booking opportunities, a digital marketing consultation, and the chance to perform at the Overture Center during the 2020-21 season.

Auditions will be held at four statewide locations, each with a panel of local celebrity judges (to be announced). Acts selected from the preliminary auditions will be invited to The Callback on Saturday, Aug. 17. The Workshop on Sunday, Aug. 25 will give those moving on another opportunity to perform and receive constructive feedback from industry professionals before they head to The Finals at Overture Center on Saturday, Sept. 14. The finalists will come together on the grand Overture Hall stage to perform for the community, win cash prizes, be seen by talent buyers, and more.

Online registration for the statewide program begins Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. To register go to www.overture.org/risingstars.

