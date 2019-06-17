Great River Shakespeare Festival hosting performance at Pearl Street Brewery
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Great River Shakespeare Festival will host a special off site performance at La Crosse's Pearl Street Brewery.
The performance of The Servant of Two Masters is Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets, which include a buffet meal, are $25 each.
Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) is a nonprofit, professional Equity theater company in Winona, MN, dedicated to dynamic, clearly spoken productions of Shakespeare's plays which enrich people's lives, extensive community education, and community outreach programs, and comprehensive theater training.
For more information on the Great River Shakespeare Festival and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.
