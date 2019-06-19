Dry Most Areas Today and Tonight

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 58F – Last updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8:35 AM…

There’s a small chance of light showers or sprinkles early this morning in southern parts of Winneshiek, Allamakee, Crawford and Richland counties. Other than that, most areas should be dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will be pleasant with highs in the 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s, but upper 40s to low 50s will be possible in traditional cooler spots north and east.

Partly sunny Thursday with highs again in the 70s, mainly mid-upper 70s in the La Crosse area. Slight chance of showers after midnight Thursday night as a system approaches from the west.

Looking Ahead… A disturbance will move in from the west on Friday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and t-storms. It’s a bit early to say for sure, but there could be some strong to isolated severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The severe threat will be highly dependent on cloud cover and how much instability can build up through the day. Stay tuned for updates. Highs Friday will likely be in the upper 70s.

The chance for showers and t-storms will continue Saturday as a disturbance and frontal boundaries slowly track across the region. Once again, too early to say if there will be a severe storm or heavy rain threat… so stay tuned for updates. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be more humid Saturday as well.

Slight chance of showers and t-storms on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Still rather humid as well. At this point, none of the days (Friday through Sunday) look to be total washouts, but you’ll want to keep our StormTeam 8 First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor plans.

Still a chance for some scattered showers and t-storms on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday looks mainly dry at this point for most areas, with seasonably warm highs around 80F.

Have a wonderful Wednesday. -Bill Graul

