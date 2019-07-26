Departed DOC official accused of leaking information

A Minnesota corrections official who resigned recently is accused of leaking private internal data as well as lobbying for her husband’s nonprofit.

Sarah Walker stepped down last week, just a few months after Gov. Tim Walz appointed her a deputy commissioner in the Department of Corrections.

Walker this week said she was accused of improper lobbying, and denied that she had. The department confirmed that complaint Thursday night. It also said she is accused of leaking information to a news organization about a co-worker’s sexual assault by a corrections employee.

Walker declined to address the new allegations Thursday night in an email to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

