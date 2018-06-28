Counterfeit coolers bound for Minneapolis seized at border

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized nearly 900 coolers at the Portal Port of Entry.

The agency says the coolers with built-in stereo systems had counterfeit markings. They were valued at more than $170,000.

Port Director Brent Beeter says the coolers were in a rail container bound for Minneapolis.

