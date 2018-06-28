Counterfeit coolers bound for Minneapolis seized at border
PORTAL, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized nearly 900 coolers at the Portal Port of Entry.
The agency says the coolers with built-in stereo systems had counterfeit markings. They were valued at more than $170,000.
Port Director Brent Beeter says the coolers were in a rail container bound for Minneapolis.
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.