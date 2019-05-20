Couleecap, Inc. announces $12,000 grant from Wells Fargo

Alex Fischer by Alex Fischer

Couleecap, Inc. announced Monday that it was awarded a $12,000 grant from Wells Fargo for their homeownership counseling programs.

Couleecap says the program helps first time homebuyers find assistance for down-payments, lower interest loans and other Couleecap and state programs to help them.

“This gift empowers families with the tools they need to make one of the most important decisions of their lives,” said Ashley Lacenski, Community Development Director. “We appreciate Wells Fargo’s support and the positive impact it has on our community.”

Couleecap, Inc. is a HUD certified non-profit with a goal of helping fight poverty and promote self-sufficiency in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties.

