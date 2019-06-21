Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System

Every year more than 40,000 children nationwide see a doctor to be treated for cancer. Hospitals can be an intimidating place, especially for a child. However, a local artist is bringing a little color to those walls.

The power Sarah Pedersen wields with a paintbrush is reflected on the walls she paints.

“I love to be able to use my creativity,” Pederson said.

She can focus on more than meets the eye.

“You name it, I can paint it,” Pederson said.

Painting was not her first passion.

“I was not a painter when I was younger but I love to draw,” she said.

Her fascination with perspective brought her down this path.

“I started learning about Trompe-l’œil murals, which are murals that fool your eye.”

At first glance, her work appears to have a mind of its own. She owns her own business, Lucid Painting .

“A lucid dream is when you are dreaming and you realize you are dreaming. Your dream comes to life. I named my business Lucid Painting because I am bringing your walls to life.”

She is painting nature murals at Gundersen Health System’s pediatric oncology wing.

“One thing we wanted to make sure to do with these murals is to create a calming environment,” Pederson said.

Dr. Toni Peters said it makes a big impact on these kids.

“It really raises everybody’s spirits,” Peters said. “They are staring at them and touching them. They can’t believe they are paintings.”

Artist Henri Matisse once said, “Creativity takes courage.” The same could be said about those dealing with cancer.

“I am so grateful to be able to do this,” Pederson said.

Pederson’s creative courage is helping cancer patients find their own courage, through the colors of hope.

“I don’t care to paint for myself necessarily,” Pederson said. “To paint for other people when I see their reactions and their joy, sometimes my paintings bring people to tears cause it’s in memory of someone or it’s a special place that they have been. It’s just really meaningful to me.”

