Coon Valley artist brings color and life to Gundersen Health System cancer care

Jordan Fremstad by Jordan Fremstad

More than 40,000 children go through treatment for cancer each year. Gundersen Health System leaders wanted to liven up their pediatric oncology wing.

A local artist is bringing the building to life painting murals on its walls and hallways. Hear from the artist and staff about what the paintings mean for patients who pass by on News 8 at 6.

