Cooler But Pleasant Today

Bill Graul by Bill Graul

High Today: 76F / Low Tonight: 54F – Last updated Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM…

RIVER FLOOD WARNING in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It is now below flood stage in Wabasha, Winona and La Crosse. It should drop to flood stage in the PdC/McGregor area Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

It will be cooler today, but pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. Expect lots of sunshine this morning, then just a few clouds scattered about this afternoon. There’s a very small chance for a shower or sprinkles toward evening in our far northern counties. NW winds today 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Lows in the low-mid 50s, but mid-upper 40s will be common north and east.

Increasing clouds Tuesday. A disturbance moving in from the west will bring a chance of showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon hours and into Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be in the low-mid 70s.

Looking Ahead… Good chance of showers and a few t-storms Wednesday and also mainly cloudy. This will make for a rather cool June day with highs only in the mid-upper 60s.

Small chance of t-showers later Thursday, otherwise most of the day will be dry. Still cool Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers could linger into Father’s Day morning as well. Otherwise partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

At this time, next Monday and Tuesday are looking dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s Monday, then upper 70s Tuesday.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead! -Bill Graul

