Cooking with N8TM: Corned Beef Recipes

Leah Rivard by Leah Rivard

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! Check out these recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council. They’re perfect for your Irish gathering.

Dijon Glazed Corned Beef with Savory Cabbage and Red Potatoes

Prep Time: 3 hours, 30 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 boneless corned beef brisket with seasoning packet (3.5-4 lbs)

6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tsp whole black peppercorns

2 cups water

6 tbsp butter

1 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup horseradish

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1 head green cabbage, cored, cut into 6 wedges (1-1.5 lbs)

1-1.5 lbs small red-skinned potatoes, cut in half

Glaze:

2 tbsp orange marmalade

2 tsp dijon-style mustard

Directions:

Position oven racks un upper and lower thirds of oven. Heat oven to 350°F.

Place corned beef brisket in roasting pan. Sprinkle garlic, contents of seasoning packet and peppercorns around and over brisket. Add water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

Braise in upper third of the oven 3 to 3 1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, place butter, green onions, horseradish, ground pepper, and salt in glass measuring cup. Microwave on “high” 1 to 2 minutes or until butter melts. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate 2 tablespoons of mixture for use in Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake recipe.

Drizzle remaining horseradish-butter mixture over vegetables, turning cabbage and tossing potatoes to coat. Cover with aluminum foil. Roast in lower third of oven with brisket for 55 minutes.

Uncover vegetables, continue roasting 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown.

Combine glaze ingredients in a small bowl. Remove brisket from roasting pan. Place on rack in broiler pan so surface of brisket is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush glaze over brisket. Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until glaze is bubbly and beginning to brown.

Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Cover and refrigerate 1/2 of brisket (about 12 ounces) and 2 cups of potatoes for Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake.

Serve remaining brisket and potatoes with cabbage.

Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake

Prep time: 1 hour | Serves 4

Ingredients:

12 oz. Corned Beef Brisket, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp butter, divided

1/2 cup chopped onions

2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

Horseradish Butter:

1 tbsp grated, jarred horseradish

1 tbsp butter, softened

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

Potato Wedges:

1 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

2 cups potato wedges

Optional Garnish:

green onions, sliced

Directions:

Heat oven to 375°F.

Prepare Horseradish butter. Set aside.

Melt 2 teaspoons of butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and thyme. Stir and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until onion is tender.

Remove from heat. Stir in corned beef and horseradish butter mixture.

Coat bottom and sides of 9-inch glass pie plate with remaining 1 teaspoon of butter. Set aside.

Arrange 1/2 of potato wedges in a single layer over bottom of pie plate. Stick remaining potato wedges upright around the edge of pie plate.

Combine cheeses in small bowl. Sprinkle potatoes with 1/2 of cheese mixture. Top with corned beef mixture and remaining cheese mixture. Press firmly with spatula to compact layers. Cover with aluminum foil.

Bake in oven 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Uncover and continue baking 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges begin to brown. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges.

Cook’s tip: If using deli corned beef and frozen prepared potatoes, increase covered baking time to 35 minutes.

For more recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council, visit their website here.

—

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments