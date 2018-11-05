Content

La Crosse County Referendums

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 02:24 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 02:32 PM CST

 

Click here for more Wisconsin Election results.

Click here for Minnesota Election results.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News

This Week's Circulars