Get the News8000 First Alert Weather App for Android
Current weather info, radar and video updates from the StormTeam 8 meteorologists.
Customize your settings by location and set up weather alerts so you know what’s coming.
Click here to go to your app store and download the free News 8000 First Alert Weather app.
Latest News
- Tapping of the Golden Keg, Edelweiss Parade helps Oktoberfest celebrations get underway
- Man wanted by La Crosse Co. Sheriff's Department for home invasion arrested
- Oktoberfest brings people together
- News 8 Highlight Zone - September 28, 2018
- 'Slicing of the Golden Brat' helps veterans programs
- Governor Walker announces funding for flooding in Crawford, Vernon Counties
- Fence put up around 'Blue Baby' statue during Oktoberfest
- President of Oktoberfest explains what's new this year
- Governor Walker announces $1 million in new flood relief assistance
- MiEnergy warns of possible door-to-door scam in rural Hokah