FAQ about WKBT-TV, DISH contract negotiations

Q. What’s going on and what is this negotiation about?

The WKBT-TV agreement with DISH expires at 6 p.m. Friday, August 31. To avoid a disruption in your DISH service, we have offered to continue negotiations for a new agreement. So far, we’ve had no response to that offer so we felt it was necessary to alert DISH customers to the possibility that they may lose access to WKBT-TV local news as well as CBS programs such as 60 Minutes, NCIS, Big Bang Theory and all CBS sports programming. Both WKBT-TV and DISH have extensive data about the actual viewership of WKBT-TV and all the other channels. There is no dispute that WKBT-TV is one of the most viewed channels, if not the most viewed channel on DISH’s system in this local area. In fact, local broadcasters have 40 percent of all local viewing yet receive a small portion of the fees DISH charges you.

We are simply asking for a fair fee, similar to the fees we have with all other cable and satellite systems. This fee helps us offset significant costs charged to us by CBS for its programs and the most important operation expense of all, the responsibility of covering the news, weather, sports, emergency and community service information in western Wisconsin.

Q. How will this negotiation impact my monthly bill with DISH?

This is completely up to DISH, which has built a very profitable business by reselling programming provided by local stations and cable companies.

DISH DOES NOT have to pass along any fee increase it may agree to with WKBT.

Whatever increase DISH and WKBT might agree to, to characterize WKBT as being greedy or holding viewers hostage is simply not true. DISH is a publicly-traded, $14 billion company. Its chairman is the 106th richest man in the world and answers to shareholders first.

It is entirely up to DISH what, if any, increase they pass through to you.

Q. Is WKBT-TV making unreasonable demands of DISH?

No. What we are asking is fair. WKBT-TV has negotiated dozens of agreements with other cable and satellite providers--DISH has negotiated THOUSANDS of agreements. Both parties know what's fair.

WKBT-TV has agreements with all other operators in the market and our request for compensation from DISH is in the same range as all the other agreements we have negotiated. What we are asking for is far below the rates DISH pays to national cable channels which are far less popular than WKBT-TV, have far fewer viewers, and provide no local news or community service.

We are willing to make a fair deal with DISH similar to agreements we have with its competitors. If BOTH parties continue to negotiate, a deal can be reached. That’s why we’ve offered another extension.

We sincerely hope it doesn’t come to this but if you value WKBT programming, you may have to switch providers to continue watching us. We assure you we will continue to negotiate in good faith with the goal of resolving this issue as soon as possible.

Q. Is WKBT-TV the only local broadcaster having trouble reaching a fair deal with DISH?

Not at all. In fact, several small, family-owned broadcasters have had trouble reaching agreement with DISH. While we have agreements with all other cable and satellite providers, DISH has had several outages in other markets with local broadcasters over the past few years.

Q. What are my other options for getting WKBT-TV programming?

All cable and satellite providers other than DISH will continue to carry WKBT-TV without interruption. You may also use an antenna to receive our digital, high-definition signal over the air free of charge. If you’re interested in switching to another provider, here is a list of contacts:



● Charter Spectrum: 866-874-2389 or Spectrum.com

● CenturyLink: 877-862-9343 or CenturyLink.com

● Acentek: 888-404-4940 or Acentek.net

● Hiawatha Broadband: 888-474-9995 or hbci.com

● Mediacom: 800-479-2082 or mediacomcable.com

● Tri-County Communications: 800-831-0610 or tccpro.net

● DirecTV: 1-888-777-2454 or DirecTV.com



Other local providers may serve your area as well.



Q. How can WKBT-TV charge DISH for its programming when it is free to over-the-air viewers?

Any individual can watch our programming for FREE with the use of an antenna but we don't allow anyone to carry our programming and resell it to the public without fair compensation.

This right to negotiate for fair compensation has been part of federal law since 1992 and was enacted in large part to help ensure that local TV stations would be able to enhance their local news and community service efforts. Our local news operation is by far the largest single expense of the television station, as it should be. We provide many hours of local news each week. Again, our agreements with operators such as DISH support our ability to provide local news and other programming.

Q. What will we be missing if WKBT-TV is not available on DISH?

We produce nearly 22 hours of local news each week covering the issues important to La Crosse and the surrounding communities. In addition, we broadcast CBS’ award-winning and highly-rated news, sports and entertainment programming including NFL football, NCAA basketball, 60 Minutes, The Big Bang Theory, NCIS and Survivor just to name a few.

Q. Won’t DISH just add another CBS affiliate from another market?

In short, they can’t. WKBT-TV is the local affiliate for this area in western Wisconsin and federal law prevents them from doing so.

Q. Why wouldn't the local TV station grant an extension of the negotiation period to the operator so its programming continues to be seen?

We have offered an extension. Unfortunately, DISH has not yet accepted.

We are keenly aware that if DISH removes us from their system, viewers will be caught in the middle of a business dispute. We pledge to you that we will continue to do everything to resolve this dispute so that doesn’t happen.

Q. Why are two giant companies fighting and putting subscribers in the middle of their negotiation?

WKBT is no giant. DISH is a national company with $14.4 billion in annual revenues and we're a small, family-owned company whose revenues are far less than a rounding error for DISH. We employ local people that are invested in your community, DISH just cashes your checks.

