Conference in La Crosse explores impact of the ‘Great River Road’

Greg White by Greg White

The impact of tourism for cities along the Mississippi River is the focus of a conference in our area.

The annual Mississippi River Parkway Commission conference is being held this week in La Crosse.

The commission focuses on promoting and improving the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, which are a series of interconnected roads along the Mississippi River.

Wednesday morning, the economic importance of tourism along the Great River Road was highlighted.

While tourists are only temporary visitors, their impact is long-lasting.

“The economic impact in the eight counties that border the Mississippi River is nearly half a billion dollars in 2018…It’s something we should be very proud of, and for those who’ve never been to this area, they may be missing out on something very special along the Mississippi,” said Sara Meaney, Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Designee.

The three-day conference wraps up Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments