Colder Air On the Way!

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is ongoing.

A strong storm system will lift northward from Kansas to northern Minnesota tonight and tomorrow. This system will then stall across far northern Minnesota for the weekend. This system will bring anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of snow to parts of north central North Dakota from tonight through Saturday, along with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph!

The effects of this storm will be significantly lower over our area, but we will still feel some of its wrath. For tonight, look for a breezy and mild start to the night. We’ll see scattered showers pick up as we head through the night. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. As we head toward daybreak, that storm system will swing a strong cold front through the area. We’ll spend much of the night in the 50s to lower 60s. However, once the front crosses your area look for temperatures to drop rapidly into the 40s. It will do so on gusty southwest winds that will gust between 25 and 35 mph.

We’ll see a chance for scattered lighter rain showers Friday. By later afternoon, temps will likely be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 mph and 35 mph, will make it feel even chillier. Wind chills are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s. Be sure to dress for this sudden change.

Temps will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night, so any rain showers still in the area could mix with snow showers, especially in northern parts of the viewing area. Temperatures this low will lead to a hard freeze. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for tomorrow night into Saturday. The areas most likely to see a hard freeze will be in area valleys and areas away from large rivers. It may be a bit harder for the city of La Crosse proper to see a freeze due to the relatively warm Mississippi River. But, make sure you take preparations to protect sensitive plants.

Looking Ahead… Sharply colder air sticks around through the weekend, along with blustery winds. This will make for a rather raw couple of days. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s, with lows Saturday and Sunday nights in the mid 30s. Those breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Some areas may see temps once again dip down to freezing during this stretch, especially if we should see any clearing at night or during the early morning hours… and also if winds die down. Clouds and wind tend to keep temps up a bit and also hinder frost formation.

Any rain showers lingering Saturday could mix with snow showers, especially north. Sunday looks mainly dry, perhaps some sprinkles or flurries north. Little or no snow accumulations are expected in our area.

Temps will remain cool through the first half of next week… with highs around 50F and lows in the mid-upper 30s. I had to add a small chance of rain showers Tuesday, but Monday and Wednesday still look dry.

Temps warm a bit later in the week with highs Thursday in the mid 50s, then upper 50s Friday.

