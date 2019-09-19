Businesses, people who have impacted La Crosse’s downtown honored

Greg White by Greg White

La Crosse held its annual downtown awards meeting today honoring the top achievements in the area throughout the year.

Awards recognized included attorney Jessica Kirchner for Volunteer of the Year, Rotary Lights for Downtown Event, Monet Floral for Interior Design, among others.

Former executive director of Downtown La Crosse Bud Miyamoto was the recipient for the Legacy Award.

Miyamoto was executive director for more than 17 years, and he is credited with transforming Downtown La Crosse to what it is Wednesday.

“He was incredibly instrumental in making sure that things were happening, that we were working with the city, that major developments could occur,” said Robin Moses, Downtown Mainstreet executive director.

This was the 29th annual award ceremony for Downtown Mainstreet.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments