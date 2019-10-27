Bucks drop home opener in overtime to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their home opener in overtime 131-126 to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The Heat slowly erased a 21-point deficit and outscored the Bucks 39-28 in the fourth quarter to build a slim lead.

With the Bucks down two in the final seconds, Giannis Antetokounmpo provided a tip-in to beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime.

However, overtime would belong to the Heat as well, as Miami outscored the Bucks 10-5.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 25 points. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks are now 1-1 and next play Monday.

