Bucks confirm Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews signings

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the signings of Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews on Friday.

Lopez has a two-year deal worth just shy of $9.7 million, and Matthews has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Both contracts are fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac.com.

GM Jon Horst said the following in a press release announcing the confirmed signings:

“Robin is an inside presence who will provide important depth for us at center. While bringing great experience to the Bucks, Robin is also a high-character person on and off the court and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

“Wes is an experienced guard who will bring great depth to our backcourt,” Horst said. “He’s a versatile player who will help our perimeter shooting in addition to being a high-quality person. We’re excited to have him back in Wisconsin with the Bucks.”

