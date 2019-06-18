Blue Stars concert supports Hunger Task Force

The Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps debut

Rachel Ausman by Rachel Ausman

The ‘Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps’ held a preview performance on Monday at Logan High School’s Swanson Field.

The preview concert was the band’s debut for the 2019 concert season.

Concert-goers were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Hunger Task Force.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments