Big inning pushes Appleton Legion past Post 52

La Crosse Post 52 played Appleton Legion on the final day of the Boober Parizek Classic at Copeland Park.

With the game tied 4-4 after five innings, Appleton Legion scored 6 runs in the sixth inning.

Appleton Legion won 11-4.

